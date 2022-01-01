Juice & Smoothies
Sandwiches
Salad
Beyond Juicery + Eatery
Open today 7:00 AM - 8:00 PM
No reviews yet
5316 Crooks Rd.
Troy, MI 48098
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Location
5316 Crooks Rd., Troy MI 48098
Nearby restaurants
Achatz Pies of Troy
Come in and enjoy!
The Melting Pot
The Melting Pot invites you to enjoy more than a meal. We invite conversation, laughter, and coming together over artisan cheeses, fresh salads, savory entrees, and indulgent desserts.
Buddy's Pizza
The Original Detroit Style Square Pizza Since 1946!
Beyond Juicery + Eatery
Welcome to BEYOND at the Somerset Collection!