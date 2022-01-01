The Hummus & Pita Co.

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy! When you enter The Hummus & Pita Co., you’ll be greeted by the aroma of freshly baked Pita and Laffa bread (flatbread baked in a taboon oven) wafting through the air. Executive chef Jose Tapia's menu draws its inspiration from across the Mediterranean and beyond, with nods to Greece, Israel, Morocco and the Middle East. Fresh ingredients inspire daily specials, and everything served at The Hummus & Pita Co. is made from scratch onsite.

