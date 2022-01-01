Go
Toast

Beyond the Edge Neighborhood Sports Bar

Beyond the Edge Neighborhood Sports Bar & Grill has been an East Nashville Staple for over 18 years. We feature a great selection of draft and can beers, awesome wings, burgers, quesadillas and more. We have major sports TV packages including NHL, MLB and NFL so you can Get Your Game On!

112 S. 11th St.

No reviews yet

Popular Items

PREDS PATTY MELT$10.99
6 oz. hand pattied beef topped with Grilled Onions and American Cheese on a grilled bun.
BUFFALO CHICKEN QUESADILLA$11.99
Chopped Grilled Chicken, Mozzarella, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Dice Jalapenos & Onions, and Medium Buffalo Sauce on a Tomato-Basil Tortilla. Served with one side of Ranch or Bleu Cheese Dressing.
BBQ CHICKEN QUESADILLA$10.99
Chopped Grilled Chicken, Cheddar Cheese, Diced Jalapenos & Onions, and Tangy BBQ Sauce on a Tomato-Basil Tortilla. Served with one side of Sour Cream and Salsa.
BASKET OF FRIES$3.99
BLACK BEAN GARDEN BURGER QUESADILLA$10.99
Chopped Black Bean Garden Burger, Cheddar Cheese, Diced Jalapenos, and Onions on a Tomato-Basil Tortilla. Served with one side or sour cream.
6 PC WINGS$12.99
One pound of our Famous (Giant) Wings:
Plain, Dry Rubbed, or coated in one of our famous sauces. All flats or drums not allowed.
12 PC WINGS$20.99
Two pounds of our famous (Giant) wings:
Plain, Dry Rubbed, or coated in one of our famous sauces. All flats or drums not allowed.
BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP$9.99
Grilled Chicken, Mozzarella, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Buffalo Sauce, Lettuce and Tomato in a Tomato-Basil Tortilla and your choice of Ranch or Bleu Cheese Dipping Sauce.
15 PC BONELESS WINGS$13.99
Plain, Dry Rubbed, or coated in one of our famous sauces.
TITAN BURGER$8.99
6 oz. hand pattied beef, seasoned with House Burger Spice, served with Lettuce, Tomatoes, and Onions on a toasted bun.
See full menu

Location

112 S. 11th St.

Nashville TN

Sunday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

St. Vito

No reviews yet

Nashville based sfincione pizza and Sicilian street food pop up! Pick up orders only right now. Wednesday- Saturday at Hunters Station in East Nashville and pickup hours are 4pm-8pm. Free Parking available! Park in the back and make your way towards the staircase. My kitchen door is right by the stairs.

Peninsula

No reviews yet

Reopening soon!

Dino's Restaurant

No reviews yet

Ice Cold Beer. Fine Food.

Cinco De Mayo Mexican Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston