Beyond The Glory Sports Bar and Grill

Family friendly sports bar & grill with multiple TVs to cheer on your teams!

1371 North McDowell Boulevard

Popular Items

French Dip$16.95
Sliced roast beef on a locally baked soft roll. Served with a side of house made au jus and horseradish.
Cobb Salad$15.95
Romaine lettuce, grilled chicken breast, bacon, gorgonzola, tomatoes, avocado, hard boiled egg, and red onions. Served with your choice of dressing.
Chicken Strips Entree$15.95
5 chicken strips, served with fries or a side salad.
Glory Burger$14.95
Classic hamburger on a soft bun. Served with a side of lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles.
Chipotle Wrap$16.95
Crispy fried chicken, romaine, bacon, avocado, tomatoes, and cheese blend. Tossed in chipotle ranch.
Slam Dunk Chicken Strips$8.50
Tenders with your choice of dipping sauce
Caesar Salad$13.50
Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, and garlic croutons. Served with house made caesar dressing.
Asian Chicken Salad$15.95
Mixed greens, julienne cabbage, grilled chicken breast, mandarin oranges, green onions, toasted almonds, and crispy wontons. Served with a house made asian vinaigrette.
Dirty Bird$16.95
Crispy fried chicken, pepper jack cheese, tomato, avocado, bacon, lettuce, and house made ranch. Served on a locally baked soft roll.
Country Fried Chicken Salad$14.95
Romaine lettuce, crispy fried chicken, cheese blend, tomatoes, roasted red peppers, avocado, and pickled red onions. Served with house made ranch.
Location

1371 North McDowell Boulevard

Petaluma CA

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
