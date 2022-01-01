Go
Toast

Beyond Amazing Donuts

Best donuts in town!!!!

1824 Statesville Ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

I Love You Berry Much 4 ct box$16.00
1 Strawberry Glaze
1 Strawberry Shortcake
1 Strawberry Fritter
1 Roasted Strawberries w/ Honey Whipped Goat Cheese
4 ct Roll Box$15.00
2 classic cinnamon rolls
2 strawberry sweet rolls
Medium$25.00
See full menu

Location

1824 Statesville Ave

Charlotte NC

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Leah & Louise

No reviews yet

A modern juke joint from James Beard-nominated Chef Greg Collier and Subrina Collier. Honoring Mississippi River Valley foodways.

Bleu Barn North End

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Cru Charlotte

No reviews yet

Catch A Vibe!

Velvet Taco

No reviews yet

Velvet Taco is a temple to the liberated taco. We’re a one-of-a-kind taco concept serving premium food in a unique & funky fast-casual setting. Founded on the idea that tacos don’t have to be associated with Tex-Mex cuisine and can be made with the same care and quality ingredients as fine dining, Velvet Taco is where “anything goes meets the art of the possible.”

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston