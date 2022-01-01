Go
Beyu Caffe

Coffee and food with sophistication and soul

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

341 W Main St • $$

Avg 4.1 (590 reviews)

Popular Items

Side of Homefries$2.95
Supreme Breakfast Burrito$9.95
Flour tortilla wrapped around scrambled farm-fresh eggs, home fries, choice of bacon, turkey bacon, smoked sausage, or Italian sausage; bbq sauce drizzle, shredded pepper jack cheese.
French Toast Platter$11.95
Our classic french toast recipe served with two eggs and your choice of bacon, turkey bacon, smoked sausage, Italian sausage or vegan sausage.
Beyu Breakfast$9.95
Two eggs with your choice of pork bacon, turkey bacon, smoked sausage, or Italian sausage; polenta grits or homefries; and a biscuit, toast, or English muffin
*Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.
Classic French Toast$8.95
Four hearty slices of challah bread, topped with fresh strawberries and blueberries, powdered sugar and drizzled with our signature anglaise crème sauce | (VT)
Chicken and Toast$16.95
Our classic french toast recipe served with 8 wings tossed in your choice of bbq, buffalo, lemon pepper, dry rub, or a sweet and spicy wing sauce.
Shrimp & Grits$13.95
Our twist on a southern delicacy – grilled jumbo shrimp and Italian sausage over polenta grits with a lobster cream sauce, topped with parmesan shavings and paprika
Latte
Espresso and steamed milk
Breakfast Burrito$7.95
Flour tortilla wrapped around scrambled farm-fresh eggs, cheddar cheese, seasoned black beans, and pico de gallo
Caramello$4.00
espresso, caramel, vanilla, steamed milk, topped with caramel drizzle
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Bike Parking
Delivery
Takeout

Location

341 W Main St

Durham NC

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

