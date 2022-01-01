Go
Big Fin Poké is a family owned local business began in Westbrook, Maine. In total, our family has more than 30 years of kitchen and restaurant experience and an everlasting love for cooking and different cuisines. We found our love for poké through our Hawaiian friends from the islands, it was by all accounts the first poke restaurant in Maine. We are so excited to bring this new food to Maine. We opened our first store in 2016, right on Main St. in Westbrook which moved to Rock Row in 2021. We then opened locations in South Portland, ME and Peabody, MA.

REGULAR$13.95
SNACK$9.95
MISO SOUP$2.50
SPICY TUNA
Ahi Tuna, Spicy Aioli, Big Fin Shoyu, sweet onion, green onion, masago, seaweed salad, crab salad, cucumber, edamame, avocado, masago arare, sesame seeds
HAWAIIAN ORIGINAL
Ahi Tuna, Hawaiian sea salt, sesame oil, Togarashi, Big Fin Shoyu, sweet onion, green onion, hijiki seaweed, seaweed salad, crab salad, pineapple, cucumber, avocado, crispy onions, sesame seeds
LARGE$15.95
29 Western Ave

South Portland ME

