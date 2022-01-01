Go
Big Fin Poké is a family owned local business began in Westbrook, Maine. In total, our family has more than 30 years of kitchen and restaurant experience and an everlasting love for cooking and different cuisines. We found our love for poké through our Hawaiian friends from the islands, it was by all accounts the first poke restaurant in Maine. We are so excited to bring this new food to Maine. We opened our first store in 2016, right on Main St. in Westbrook which moved to Rock Row in 2021. We then opened locations in South Portland, ME and Peabody, MA.

95 Rock Row

Popular Items

TORCHED SALMON$14.95
Salmon, Japanese mayo, Big Fin Shoyu, togarashi, green onions, avocado, cucumber, pickled ginger
NAPKINS
SNACK$9.95
KAILANI CHICKEN
Fried chicken, Kailani, Big Fin Shoyu, sweet onion, green onion, cilantro, red pepper flakes, cucumber, sweet corn, avocado, spring mix, crispy garlic, sesame seeds
CHOPSTICKS
FORKS
LARGE$15.95
REGULAR$13.95
HAWAIIAN ORIGINAL
Ahi Tuna, Hawaiian sea salt, sesame oil, Togarashi, Big Fin Shoyu, sweet onion, green onion, hijiki seaweed, seaweed salad, crab salad, pineapple, cucumber, avocado, crispy onions, sesame seeds
SPICY TUNA
Ahi Tuna, Spicy Aioli, Big Fin Shoyu, sweet onion, green onion, masago, seaweed salad, crab salad, cucumber, edamame, avocado, masago arare, sesame seeds
95 Rock Row

Westbrook ME

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
