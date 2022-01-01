Go
BG BurGers

We have married the American Classic with the neighborhood staple to create the perfect little place to get that big juicy burger, sandwich, or famous sub. Taste is the name of the game and we LOVE the game. BG Burgers, where the word burger means so much more!

1424 E Wooster St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

The Smasher$10.49
Two burgers that are custom blended, hand pattied and smashed on the grill. It is served on a brioche bun and topped with American cheese, onion, pickle, mayo, ketchup, and mustard.
The Bacon Attack$12.49
This 1/2 pound burger is custom blended and hand pattied daily. It is served on a brioche bun and topped with six thick slices of bacon, smoked Mozzarella, lettuce, tomato, onion, and mayo.
Brunch Burger$11.99
two patties smashed on the grill, and topped with American, fried egg, crinkle cut fries, bacon, onion, ketchup, and hot sauce.
Dr Pepper$1.49
12 oz can
Chicken Tenders$9.49
House seasoned and served with your choice of dipping sauce.
Build Your Own Burger$10.79
1/3 pound custom blended, and hand pattied daily. Make this your personal burger masterpiece!
The Shroom & Swiss$11.49
This 1/2 pound burger is custom blended and hand pattied daily. It is served on a brioche bun and topped with fresh grilled mushrooms, our housemade onion marmelade, and fresh arugula.
The Bleu$11.79
This 1/2 pound burger is custom blended and hand pattied daily. It is served on a brioche bun and topped with imported bleu cheese crumbles, two slices of bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, and our housemade garlic aioli.
BG Brownie Bomb$2.99
Housemade, loaded with extra Ghiradeli chocolate
Fried Cheese Curds$3.99
Location

1424 E Wooster St

Bowling Green OH

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
