BG's Main Event

124 S Main St

Popular Items

Reuben$7.29
Corn beef, swiss, thousand island and sauerkraut on grilled rye bread. Served with fries
Chicken Bacon Ranch$6.99
Grilled or fried chicken, cheddar, bacon, lettuce, tomato and ranch. Served with chips or upgrade your side
Cheeseburger$7.99
1/2# Angus burger with choice of cheese and toppings. Comes plain if you do not choose. Served with chips or upgrade your side
Chicken Salad$7.99
Iceberg and romaine lettuce, grilled or crispy chicken, mozzarella, tomatoes, onions, boiled egg and croutons
Mushroom Swiss Burger$8.49
1/2# Angus burger with Mushrooms and swiss but you can change the cheese choice. Add some toppings of your choice. Served with chips or upgrade your side
Kids Cheeseburger$3.99
Served with chips. Includes drink and ice cream when available. Fries $1
Pulled Pork Platter$8.99
Generous portion bbq pork on a bun and 2 sides
Cowboy Burger$9.49
1/2 # cheddar burger, Bgs bosses bbq, pickles and 2 onion rings. Served with chips or upgrade your side
Chicken Strip$1.50
Kids Mac N Cheese$3.99
Served with chips . Includes drink and ice cream when available. Fries $1
Location

124 S Main St

Rittman OH

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
