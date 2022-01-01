Go
BGR image
Burgers

BGR

Open today 11:00 AM - 7:30 PM

review star

No reviews yet

264 19th St.

Atlanta, GA 30363

Popular Items

#Garlic Parm Fries$3.49
Our Shoestring skin on potatoes with garlic and parmesan cheese
#Tater Tots$2.99
Crispy Tots cooked to a golden brown for perfection
#Wagyu Wellington
Our Grand Champion burger. Custom Blend Wagyu Truffle infused burger, deep-roasted mushrooms, caramelized onions and garlic with a touch of mustard all atop our legendary burger with bleu cheese and our homemade mojo sauce
#Bacon Cheeseburger$8.79
Custom-blend of fresh, USDA choice beef, formed into thick patties and char-grilled over an open flame, served with your choice of cheese and hickory bacon
#Sweet Potato Fries$3.99
Sweet potato waffle fries served with homemade sriracha dipping sauce
#Chocolate Shake$4.99
#The Beyond Burger$10.50
Our meatless option! The best selling plant-based alternative to meat
#Pretzel Bacon Cheeseburger$9.49
Bacon Onion Marmalade, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese
#Cheeseburger$7.79
Custom-blend of fresh, USDA choice beef, formed into thick patties and char-grilled over an open flame, served with your choice of cheese
#Kids Sliders$5.99
(2) sliders with a choice of fries, tots or fruit cup; a beverage and a scoop of ice cream

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:30 pm

Location

264 19th St., Atlanta GA 30363

Directions

BGR

orange starNo Reviews
