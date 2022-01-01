BGR
Come in and enjoy!
655 Michigan Ave NE
Popular Items
Location
655 Michigan Ave NE
Washington DC
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Motown Square Pizza
Authentic Detroit-style pizza
&pizza
Come in and enjoy!
Busboys and Poets
Busboys and Poets is a community where racial and cultural connections are consciously uplifted. A place to take a deliberate pause and feed your mind, body and soul. A space for art, culture and politics to intentionally collide. We believe that by creating such a space we can inspire social change and begin to transform our community and the world.
Ama Ami
Chirashi, Specials, and Dessert