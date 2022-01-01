Go
Burgers Grilled Right is a fast casual concept which is based on perfecting the art of grilling. We serve food grilled over an open flame, hand spun shakes and kids meals which satisfy our customers.

12100 Sunset Hills Road

Popular Items

#Cheeseburger$7.79
Custom-blend of fresh, USDA choice beef, formed into thick patties and char-grilled over an open flame, served with your choice of cheese
#The Beyond Burger$10.50
Our meatless option! The best selling plant-based alternative to meat
#Pretzel Bacon Cheeseburger$9.49
Bacon Onion Marmalade, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese
#Wagyu Wellington
Our Grand Champion burger. Custom Blend Wagyu Truffle infused burger, deep-roasted mushrooms, caramelized onions and garlic with a touch of mustard all atop our legendary burger with bleu cheese and our homemade mojo sauce
#Tater Tots$2.99
Crispy Tots cooked to a golden brown for perfection
#Kids Sliders$5.99
(2) sliders with a choice of fries, tots or fruit cup; a beverage and a scoop of ice cream
#Bacon Cheeseburger$8.79
Custom-blend of fresh, USDA choice beef, formed into thick patties and char-grilled over an open flame, served with your choice of cheese and hickory bacon
#Sweet Potato Fries$3.99
Sweet potato waffle fries served with homemade sriracha dipping sauce
#Garlic Parm Fries$3.49
Our Shoestring skin on potatoes with garlic and parmesan cheese
#Chocolate Shake$4.99
Location

Reston VA

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
