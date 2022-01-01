Go
BGR image
Burgers

BGR

Open today 11:00 AM - 9:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

1202 E Wilmington Ave

Salt Lake City, UT 84106

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Popular Items

#Wagyu Wellington
Our Grand Champion burger. Custom Blend Wagyu Truffle infused burger, deep-roasted mushrooms, caramelized onions and garlic with a touch of mustard all atop our legendary burger with bleu cheese and our homemade mojo sauce
#The Beyond Burger$10.50
Our meatless option! The best selling plant-based alternative to meat
#Fountain Drink$2.29
#French Fries$3.29
Shoestring skin on potatoes, kosher salt
#Cheeseburger$7.79
Custom-blend of fresh, USDA choice beef, formed into thick patties and char-grilled over an open flame, served with your choice of cheese
#The Works$7.79
Lettuce, Tomato, Cheese, Grilled Onions, Pickles, Mojo Sauce
#Wagyu Beef Truffle Burger$10.00
Custom blend Wagyu Truffle infused burger with choice of toppings
#Garlic Parm Fries$3.49
Our Shoestring skin on potatoes with garlic and parmesan cheese
#Bacon Cheeseburger$8.79
Custom-blend of fresh, USDA choice beef, formed into thick patties and char-grilled over an open flame, served with your choice of cheese and hickory bacon
#Kids Sliders$5.99
(2) sliders with a choice of fries, tots or fruit cup; a beverage and a scoop of ice cream
See full menu

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm

Location

1202 E Wilmington Ave, Salt Lake City UT 84106

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Cous Cous Grill Express

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Spitz Sugarhouse

No reviews yet

Mediterranean Street Food. Craft Beer. Sangria.

SOMI Vietnamese Bistro

No reviews yet

Here at SOMI, we are passionate about food. Our mission is to source local ingredients from local producers, and to give the community a new and unique experience while providing guests with high quality food, made by passionate chefs.

Flatbread Neapolitan Pizzeria

No reviews yet

Thank you for choosing Flatbread! We focus on authentic wood-fired Neapolitan pizzas accompanied by a variety of fresh salads, from-scratch dressings, appetizers, craft cocktails, draft beers and wine with friendly neighborhood hospitality! Enjoy our patio and upbeat atmosphere 7 days a week!

Pickup

pickup bag icon

BGR

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston