At BGR, our kitchens are open for transparency into the quality food we use everyday and for customers to connect with the process. Our burgers are crafted with the highest quality beef and grilled to temperature over an open flame — not fried on a piece of stainless steel. Our bread is made for us by local bakers and delivered fresh daily. The tomatoes are the finest available and hand sliced – the way a tomato should be. It's not fast food, its food made right.

106 N. Washington Street

Popular Items

#Garlic Parm Fries$3.49
Our Shoestring skin on potatoes with garlic and parmesan cheese
#Chocolate Shake$4.99
#Cheeseburger$7.79
Custom-blend of fresh, USDA choice beef, formed into thick patties and char-grilled over an open flame, served with your choice of cheese
#Wagyu Wellington
Our Grand Champion burger. Custom Blend Wagyu Truffle infused burger, deep-roasted mushrooms, caramelized onions and garlic with a touch of mustard all atop our legendary burger with bleu cheese and our homemade mojo sauce
#Tater Tots$2.99
Crispy Tots cooked to a golden brown for perfection
#Bacon Cheeseburger$8.79
Custom-blend of fresh, USDA choice beef, formed into thick patties and char-grilled over an open flame, served with your choice of cheese and hickory bacon
#Kids Sliders$5.99
(2) sliders with a choice of fries, tots or fruit cup; a beverage and a scoop of ice cream
#The Beyond Burger$10.50
Our meatless option! The best selling plant-based alternative to meat
#Sweet Potato Fries$3.99
Sweet potato waffle fries served with homemade sriracha dipping sauce
#Pretzel Bacon Cheeseburger$9.49
Bacon Onion Marmalade, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese
Location

Alexandria VA

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
