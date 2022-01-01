Go
Toast

BGR

At BGR, our kitchens are open for transparency into the quality food we use everyday and for customers to connect with the process. Our burgers are crafted with the highest quality beef and grilled to temperature over an open flame — not fried on a piece of stainless steel. Our bread is made for us by local bakers and delivered fresh daily. The tomatoes are the finest available and hand sliced – the way a tomato should be. It's not fast food, its food made right.

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

9 West South Orange Ave • $$

Avg 4.3 (1062 reviews)

Popular Items

#Pretzel Bacon Cheeseburger$9.49
Bacon Onion Marmalade, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese
#Chocolate Shake$4.99
#Kids Sliders$5.99
(2) sliders with a choice of fries, tots or fruit cup; a beverage and a scoop of ice cream
#Bacon Cheeseburger$8.79
Custom-blend of fresh, USDA choice beef, formed into thick patties and char-grilled over an open flame, served with your choice of cheese and hickory bacon
#Garlic Parm Fries$3.49
Our Shoestring skin on potatoes with garlic and parmesan cheese
#Tater Tots$2.99
Crispy Tots cooked to a golden brown for perfection
#Cheeseburger$7.79
Custom-blend of fresh, USDA choice beef, formed into thick patties and char-grilled over an open flame, served with your choice of cheese
#Sweet Potato Fries$3.99
Sweet potato waffle fries served with homemade sriracha dipping sauce
#Wagyu Wellington
Our Grand Champion burger. Custom Blend Wagyu Truffle infused burger, deep-roasted mushrooms, caramelized onions and garlic with a touch of mustard all atop our legendary burger with bleu cheese and our homemade mojo sauce
#The Beyond Burger$10.50
Our meatless option! The best selling plant-based alternative to meat

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Fast Service
Catering
Takeout

Location

9 West South Orange Ave

South Orange NJ

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Tito's Burritos & Wings

No reviews yet

It's all good!

Grid Iron Waffle Shop

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Bistro d'Azur

No reviews yet

Artisanal | French | Mediterranean
Bistro d'Azur pays homage to the culture and cuisine of Southern France using the freshest locally sourced ingredients to express the diverse flavors of the Cote d'Azur and the entire Mediterranean region; based in classic French fine-dining style and technique with influences from Spain, Greece, Northern Africa, and the Middle East. Bon appetit!

The Rock 1925

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston