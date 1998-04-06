Barrel House - Bloomington (Franchise) - 9 Brickyard dr.
Open today 11:00 AM - 12:00 AM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Location
9 Brickyard Drive, Bloomington IL 61701
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Firehouse Pizza - Bloomington 319-7153
4.6 • 98
1601 Morrissey Drive Bloomington, IL 61704
View restaurant
Zeta Coffee - Church Location - 2910 East Lincoln Street
No Reviews
2910 East Lincoln Street Bloomington, IL 61704
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Bloomington
Baxters American Grille - Bloomington
4.5 • 2,676
3212 E Empire St Bloomington, IL 61704
View restaurant
Firehouse Pizza - Bloomington 319-7153
4.6 • 98
1601 Morrissey Drive Bloomington, IL 61704
View restaurant