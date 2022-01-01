Go
Brewery Bhavana image
Chinese
Asian Fusion
Bars & Lounges

Brewery Bhavana

Open today 4:00 PM - 8:30 PM

StarStarStarStarHalf

3325 Reviews

$$

218 S Blount St

Raleigh, NC 27601

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon

Popular Items

Pork & Chive Shumai$15.80
Open-faced shrimp, pork, and chive dumplings are made daily by hand. Served with house dumpling sauce (contains gluten). • Allergen Information: Contains meat, shellfish, sesame, and gluten.
Beef with Longhorn Peppers$24.80
Sautéed beef, ginger, and longhorn peppers with Shaoxing wine sauce. Served with jasmine rice. • Allergen Information: Contains gluten. • Shellfish-Free
Green Beans$11.80
Stir-fried green beans with garlic and soy sauce. • Allergen Information: Vegan and Shellfish-Free. • Contains gluten.
Chicken Curry Bao$15.80
Steamed buns filled with spicy yellow chicken and vegetable curry. • Allergen Information: Contains gluten. • Shellfish-free.
Nasi Goreng Crab Fried Rice$26.80
Traditional Indonesian Chinese fried rice with blue crab meat, Nam Pla fish sauce, house made Nasi Goreng spice, served in an egg crêpe. • Allergen Information: Contains shellfish, gluten, and egg.
Char Siu Bao$15.80
Our most popular dim sum at Bhavana, these buns are hand-made each day and stuffed with Cantonese barbeque pork. Served with house dumpling sauce (contains gluten). • Allergen Information: Contains shellfish, sesame, and gluten.
General Tso$21.80
Crunchy, sweet, and tangy, Bhavana's General Tso comes with your choice of chicken or tofu tossed in our house-made hibiscus sauce and is served with jasmine rice and sesame seeds. • Allergen Information: Gluten-Free and Shellfish-Free, General Tso Tofu is Vegan.
Seafood Dumplings$18.80
Lobster, shrimp, and scallop dumplings served in garlic and black mushroom sauce with fried Youtiao doughnuts
Lo Mein Noodles$22.80
Stir-fried noodles with julienned shiitake mushrooms, choy sum greens, soy sauce, and your choice of Tofu, Chicken, or Char Siu Pork. • Allergen Information: Contains sesame and gluten. Char Siu Pork, Shrimp, and Chicken Lo Mein contains shellfish (sauce has mushroom powder). Tofu Lo Mein is Vegetarian and can be done Shellfish-Free.
Jiaozi Chicken Dumplings$15.80
Hand-made dumplings filled with chicken, ginger, bok choy, and water chestnut, then pan-fried. Served with house dumpling sauce (contains gluten). • Allergen Information: Contains gluten. Shellfish-free.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

check markUpscale
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCorkage Fee
check markTakeout

All hours

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 7:30 pm

Location

218 S Blount St, Raleigh NC 27601

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Sir Walter Coffee - DT Raleigh

No reviews yet

Creatively Caffeinated

Bida Manda

No reviews yet

Thanks for your support in this challenging time! Our dining room is currently closed, so the best way to contact us with any questions you have is to email Jeremiah at info@bidamanda.com
**Gift Cards are currently not active on curbside. We are working hard to make that happen. We're sorry for any inconvenience.

Kings

No reviews yet

We are selling a limited number of Holiday

Mulino Italian Kitchen and Bar

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy authentic modern Italian territorial cuisine!

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon

Brewery Bhavana

orange star4.8 • 3325 Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston