BHOP

115 Lake Street

Popular Items

Cheeseburger Club$14.99
Coffee Frappé$5.99
Strawberry Shake$5.99
Vanilla Shake$5.99
Kid's Chicken Fingers W Fries$6.99
Chicken Parmesan$15.99
Chocolate Shake$5.99
Raspberry Shake$5.99
Kid's Mac 'n Cheese W Fries$6.99
Kid's Hotdog & Fries$6.99
Location

115 Lake Street

Bristol NH

Sunday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
