Restaurant banner image

Sisters' Cider House

921 Hildebrand Lane

Bainbridge Island, WA 98110

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

At Sisters’ Cider House, our passion for making cider is rooted in our love of family and community. We learned the art of cider making from our father, and have continued to perfect our craft over the years. Our ciders are made with the freshest local ingredients and are handcrafted with care and attention to detail. We are proud to be a cidery on Bainbridge Island, and are dedicated to bringing the best of the Pacific Northwest to our customers.

Location

921 Hildebrand Lane, Bainbridge Island, WA 98110

Directions

Similar restaurants in your area

Bene Pizza
View restaurantnext
Pau's Asian Kitchen
View restaurantnext
Miguelito's Cocina 321 High School Road Northeast, Suite D-4
View restaurantnext
The Plate & Pint
View restaurantnext
Proper Fish
View restaurantnext
SuBI Japanese Restaurant
View restaurantnext
Nirvana Indian & Nepali Cuisine Bainbridge Island
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
© 2025 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston