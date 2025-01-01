Restaurant info

At Sisters’ Cider House, our passion for making cider is rooted in our love of family and community. We learned the art of cider making from our father, and have continued to perfect our craft over the years. Our ciders are made with the freshest local ingredients and are handcrafted with care and attention to detail. We are proud to be a cidery on Bainbridge Island, and are dedicated to bringing the best of the Pacific Northwest to our customers.