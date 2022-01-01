The food program at BIÂN is designed with intention, is ambitious in its sourcing, and contains broad offerings for all three meal periods. Consulting Chef Lee Wolen, Michelin starred Chef of both Boka & Somerset, has curated a menu based on healthy food that is still craveable. Breakfast will be served all day, as well as a selection of snacks, salads and sandwiches, customizable bowls, sides, and multiple dinner offerings. Tuesday thru Saturday, BIÂN will also offer sushi at lunch and dinner with fish sourced directly from Tsukiji Market in Japan. Everything in keeping with the menu’s mission statement: “Creating the best tasting food, that still aligns with members health initiatives.”



600 W Chicago Ave Suite 001