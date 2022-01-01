Allergies: Gluten, Egg, Sesame, Dairy, Allium, Fish, Soy

Possible Modifications: No Gluten, No Egg, No Sesame, No Dairy, No Allium, No Fish, No Soy

Ingredients: The burger is a mix of SRF wagyu beef and chuck. It is seasoned with burger salt and seared hot on one side, smash patty style. American cheese is melted on top. The burger is garnished with sliced red onion, dashi pickles ), and a dashi pickle special sauce , and is served on a pepperidge farm sesame seed bun toasted in beef fat. The burger is served with fries.

