American
Pizza

Bianca

Open today 11:00 AM - 12:00 AM

35 Reviews

$$

The Street Shopping Center, 47 Boylston Street

Chestnut Hill, MA 02467

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Japanese Fried Chicken$15.00
ginger soy marinade, togarashi, lemon, grated daikon
Kids Cucumber Avocado Roll$6.00
Chopped Rotisserie Chicken Salad$22.00
Mixed greens, avocado, bleu cheese, garbanzo, parmesan, green & red onions, Nueske’s smoked bacon, sweet & spicy dressing
Bianca Burger$22.00
Allergies: Gluten, Egg, Sesame, Dairy, Allium, Fish, Soy
Possible Modifications: No Gluten, No Egg, No Sesame, No Dairy, No Allium, No Fish, No Soy
Ingredients: The burger is a mix of SRF wagyu beef and chuck. It is seasoned with burger salt and seared hot on one side, smash patty style. American cheese is melted on top. The burger is garnished with sliced red onion, dashi pickles ), and a dashi pickle special sauce , and is served on a pepperidge farm sesame seed bun toasted in beef fat. The burger is served with fries.
Shiitake Mushroom Tempura Roll$22.00
black truffle salsa, miso, fried garlic, truffle froth
Margherita Pizza$19.00
Allergies: Gluten, Dairy
Possible Mods: No Dairy
Ingredients: Pizza dough , mozarella, and basil leaves. It is baked in the wood oven, and garnished with fior de latte, parmesan cheese, oregano, and olive oil.
Bianca Caesar Salad$16.00
Little gem lettuce, parmesan, anchovy, croutons
Goat Cheese Salad$17.00
Little Leaf Farms greens, shallot vinaigrette
Mushroom French Dip$19.00
wild mushrooms, melted gruyere, roasted garlic-truffle aioli, housemade toasted ciabatta, mushroom au jus, fries
Spicy Tuna$16.00
Allergies : Gluten, Fish, Sesame, Soy, Egg, Allium
Possible Mods: No Gluten, No Sesame, No Soy, No Egg, No Allium
Ingredients :Yellowfin tuna is chopped and mixed with ponzu, scallions, kewpie mayo, pickled thai chile & momiji chile paste. This is rolled up with nori seaweed and sushi rice along with sesame seeds, cucumber & shiso. The roll is served with a side of gari pickled ginger and wasabi.
Attributes and Amenities

check markIntimate
check markFamily-Friendly
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markDigital Payments
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am

Location

The Street Shopping Center, 47 Boylston Street, Chestnut Hill MA 02467

Directions

