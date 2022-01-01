Bianchi's Pizza and Catering - 2623 Milton Ave
Open today 5:00 AM - 8:30 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|5:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|5:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|5:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|5:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 am - 8:30 pm
Location
2623 Milton Ave, Solvay NY 13209
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Rise And Grind Cafe - 4119 West Genesee Street
4.7 • 264
4119 West Genesee Street Syracuse, NY 13219
View restaurant
Rise and Grind Cafe II - 240 Township Blvd Suite 50
No Reviews
240 Township Blvd Suite 50 Camillus, NY 13031
View restaurant