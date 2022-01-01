Go
BiBa's Italian Restaurant image
Italian
Pizza

BiBa's Italian Restaurant

Open today 11:00 AM - 9:30 PM

StarStarStarStarHalf

1662 Reviews

$$

4850 Sugarloaf Pkwy

Lawrenceville, GA 30044

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Attributes and Amenities

check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday12:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:30 pm

Location

4850 Sugarloaf Pkwy, Lawrenceville GA 30044

Directions

Nearby restaurants

Oriental Sports Bar and Lounge

No reviews yet

Come savor a flavor at Oriental Sports Bar & Lounge, a brand-new restaurant in Gwinnett County. Whether you’re in the mood for something spicy or sweet, we’ve got a huge range of authentic African cuisine available on our menu. All deep fried to perfection. We’re excited to bring something new to our community and can’t wait to share our unique recipes. At Oriental Sports Bar & Lounge, we’re serving up more than delicious delicacies, we're serving a Cultural experience.

Oaxaca

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

King Kong Milktea 11

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Tribos Peri Peri

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

BiBa's Italian Restaurant

orange star4.4 • 1662 Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston