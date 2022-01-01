- /
BIBIBOP Asian Grill
SALADS
4820 Bethesda Ave • $
Avg 4.8 (2774 reviews)
Popular Items
|BIBI Fan Favorite
|$12.59
Sweet, creamy and crunchy, this bowl puts all of our best-selling items in one dish. Marinated chicken, potatoes, carrots, cheese, corn and broccoli over a half japchae half purple rice base, finished with yum yum sauce.
|Super Greens & Grains
|$12.59
Light, filling and focused on your well-being, this subtly sweet bowl gives you fuel for your day . Marinated chicken, purple rice, broccoli, kale, kimchi and egg over your choice of salad base, finished with your choice of sauce.
|CHICKEN BOWL
|$12.59
Start with our Antibiotic-Free, all white meat Chicken then customize your bowl with delicious bases, fresh vegetables, and bold & flavorful sauces.
|TOFU BOWL
|$12.59
Start with our fresh Organic Tofu then customize your bowl with delicious bases, fresh vegetables, and bold & flavorful sauces.
|Super Seed Crisp - 8 Count
|$18.09
|SUPERSEED CRISP
|$2.79
This slightly-sweet treat, loaded with Flax, Chia, Hemp, and Pumpkin Seeds, is a super way to finish off any meal!
|PROTEIN CUP
|$5.39
This cup packs a protein punch! Load up on one of our lean, gluten-free proteins.
|Extra Yuzu Vinaigrette
|$0.29
|SPICY SRIRACHA
|$0.29
An individual serving of our spicy, vinegary, peppery sauce with the highest spice level and lowest calories
|GOCHUJANG
|$0.29
An individual serving of our most traditional Korean sauce. It brings a sweet & spicy kick!
|EXTRA SESAME OIL
|$0.29
|Sweet & Spicy Yum Yum Bottle
|$4.79
We've added a little more heat & a little more sweet to our Yum Yum Sauce- and bottled it!
|PASSIONFRUIT LEMONADE
|$3.49
We add Passion Fruit puree to our Lemonade to create this sweet, tart & fruity treat
|BLACK CURRANT BLACK TEA
|$3.49
A fruity & bright unsweetened Black Tea
|LEMONADE
|$3.49
Sweet, tart, and made from just three ingredients: lemon, cane sugar and water
|BOTTLED WATER
|$2.39
|Honest Kids Super Fruit Punch
|$2.39
This refreshing, organic Fruit Punch has hints of apple, grape, strawberry, and watermelon.
|BIBIPACK
|$114.09
Quick, easy, healthy food for 10 people packed with everything you need. Choose a base, two proteins, and we will provide our 8 most popular toppings- Black Beans, Carrots, Corn, Broccoli, Potatoes, Red Cabbage, Sesame Kale, & Sprouts.
|ONE-CLICK BOWLS
|$11.39
One-Click Bowls are a safe & easy single-serve catering option. Let everyone pick their protein or you can choose a mixture of options. We’ll fill each bowl with our most popular bases and fresh vegetables—corn, kale, black beans, bean sprouts, broccoli, red cabbage, and carrots.
|CATERING DRINKS
|$2.39
Add some of our most popular drinks to your catering order. Available in 1/2 Gallon (serves 8) and Gallon (serves 16) options.
|Heart & Seoul Noodle Bowl
|$13.59
Savory noodles and steak with sweet & crunchy vegetables, finished with traditional spicy Korean Gochujang. Steak with sprouts, carrot, broccoli, egg and sesame seeds over sweet potato noodles, finished with gochujang sauce.
|COCONUT MILK PUDDING WITH MANGO
|$3.39
Dairy-free, gluten-free, and flavor full- our pudding is made with coconut milk and topped with mango chunks.
|Yuzu Chicken Salad
|$12.59
Featuring our new Yuzu Vinaigrette, this salad is the perfect balance of sweet and savory. Marinated chicken with black beans, corn, carrots, broccoli and red cabbage over your choice of salad base, finished with yuzu vinaigrette.
|Sweet & Spicy Chicken Bowl
|$12.59
Sweet and spicy, this bowl adds a fiery kick to your day! Spicy chicken with corn, kimchi, red cabbage, pineapple and kale over white rice, finished with gochujang sauce.
|Plant Based Power Bowl
|$12.59
A vegetable based, protein packed bowl that gives you plant power to get through your day. Tofu with potatoes, black beans, sprouts, kale and corn over salad base, finished with teriyaki sauce. (Vegan)
|SPICY CHICKEN BOWL
|$12.59
Start with our Antibiotic-Free Spicy Chicken then customize your bowl with delicious bases, fresh vegetables, and bold & flavorful sauces.
|VEGGIE BOWL
|$11.39
Create your own fresh & healthy bowl filled with delicious bases, fresh vegetables, and bold & flavorful sauces.
|STRAWBERRY & PINEAPPLE
|$2.79
4.5 oz of Sweet, delicious, and loaded with vitamin C, our freshly sliced Pineapple & Strawberry is a wonderful way to add to your well-being!
|PINEAPPLE
|$1.29
Sweet, delicious, and loaded with vitamin C, our freshly sliced Pineapple is a wonderful way to add to your well-being.
|VEGGIE CUP
|$2.79
A lot of well-being in a little cup! Choose a base or topping for a healthy snack or as a side of your favorite vegetable.
|YUM YUM
|$0.29
An individual serving of our most popular sauce. Creamy, tangy & rich.
|TERIYAKI
|$0.29
An individual serving of this classic sweet, savory, & delicious flavor
|SESAME GINGER
|$0.29
An individual serving of a light sauce with sesame, ginger, & citrus. This earthy but sweet mix of flavors goes well with our Supergeen Salad.
|Yum Yum Sauce Bottle
|$4.79
It's our creamy, tangy & rich Yum Yum Sauce, but in a bottle!
|Sesame Ginger Teriyaki Bottle
|$4.79
It's our classic Teriyaki with a little more zing!
|BERRY OMIJA TEA
|$3.49
Lightly sweetened black tea with notes of Omija (the traditional 5 flavor berry), Blackberry, Raspberry and Cranberry
|GREEN TEA
|$3.49
A lightly sweetened mix of citrus & green tea flavors
|SOFT DRINK
|$3.49
|Spindrift - Blackberry
|$2.39
Sparkling water with a touch of real blackberry juice
|Honest Kids Appley Ever After
|$2.39
This refreshing, organic Apple Juice is made from concentrate and is an excellent source of Vitamin C.
|À LA CARTE ¼ PANS
Great add on to your party. ¼ Pans for individual orders of Bases, Toppings, and Proteins. Bases typically serve 5 guests per pan. Toppings serve 10 guests per pan. Proteins serve 7 guests pan.
|CATERING SIDES
|$1.29
Round out your catered meal with our healthy & delicious single-serve sides.
|FAMILY 4 PACK
|$35.99
The fastest way to serve a fresh, healthy meal for four! Choose a base, two proteins, and eight toppings. Each Family 4 Pack can build four Small Bowls.
|KIMCHI
|$1.89
The powerful probiotic served on the side of most Korean meals. Low in calories and high in vitamins A,B, & C, Kimchi is the side dish that cares for your well-being.
|STEAK BOWL
|$13.59
Start with our lean Prime Rib Steak then customize your bowl with delicious bases, fresh vegetables, and bold & flavorful sauces.
Attributes and Amenities
Family-Friendly
Kid-Friendly
Seating
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout
Location
4820 Bethesda Ave
Bethesda MD
