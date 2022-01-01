Go
Toast

Bibillia

Bibillia is a fast-casual Korean restaurant specializing in build-your-own bibimbap and noodles.

BBQ • NOODLES

16 Chestnut Street • $

Avg 4.9 (250 reviews)

Popular Items

OK Noodle$12.99
***Due to supplier shortage of Enoki Mushrooms, king oyster mushrooms will be added as a substitute of Enoki Mushrooms***
Create your own style of O.K Noodle with a variety of protein and toppings options.
Served with udon noodles and house-made vegetable broth.
Poland Spring Water$0.99
Lychee Refresher$6.49
Lychee-liciously tasty refreshing drink.
Contains real lychee fruit.
Coca-Cola$1.99
Hyo-So Drinks$5.99
Hyoso drinks are made with real fruits and herbs known to promote healthy digestion and help boost immunity.
Soo Jung Gwa Drink$5.99
Soo jung gwa is a very popular Korean beverage that is enjoyed both cold or hot. It is made with brown sugar, cinnamon, ginger, and ginseng.
Mixed Veggie Fries$6.49
Korean style vegetable fries made with onions, carrots, potatoes, and sweet potatoes.
Diet Coca-Cola$1.99
Bibillia Rice Bowl$12.99
Create your own unique bowl with a plethora of freshly prepared ingredients.
Golden Sunrise$6.49
Ginger white tea with fruity notes and a hint of vanilla.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Wheelchair Accessible
Parking
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Reservations
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Fast Service
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

16 Chestnut Street

Ridgewood NJ

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

worldFlats

No reviews yet

Home to world flavors made from fresh, locally-sourced ingredients. Our food is crafted by hand and ready to eat in minutes, offering a savory and nutritious meal for everyone.

15 E Ridgewood Ave

No reviews yet

Specializing in a variety of chicken sandwiches, wings and tenders, The Naked Bird is your new go-to lunch and dinner spot to satisfy all your crispy cravings! From wings, salads and sandwiches to a wide range of sides, our menu features the cleanest, most delicious organic and all-natural ingredients you’re sure to love. Powered by Bareburger.

Salad House

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Tito's Burritos & Wings

No reviews yet

It's all good!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston