The Carriage House

A community landmark built in 1857, The Carriage House is a late-night venue specializing in drink service and entertainment. It combines the original architecture for what was an actual carriage house almost two centuries ago, with the modern amenities of 21st century bar life. Serving beer, cocktails, wine, and delicious appetizer-style food, The Carriage House strives to be Slinger's go-to stop for late night fun!

