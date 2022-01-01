Bibinger's
Open today 4:00 PM - 11:59 PM
No reviews yet
3747 Cedar Creek Rd
Slinger, WI 53086
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 11:59 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Friday
|2:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Saturday
|2:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Location
3747 Cedar Creek Rd, Slinger WI 53086
Nearby restaurants
The Carriage House
A community landmark built in 1857, The Carriage House is a late-night venue specializing in drink service and entertainment. It combines the original architecture for what was an actual carriage house almost two centuries ago, with the modern amenities of 21st century bar life. Serving beer, cocktails, wine, and delicious appetizer-style food, The Carriage House strives to be Slinger's go-to stop for late night fun!
The Slinger House Pub & Grille
Open for Dine In and Carry Out :)
Online orders accepted every day except Sundays, Mondays and Fridays.
Timmer's Restaurant
Iconic and generationally-historic, Timmer’s Resort has been providing one-of-a-kind experiences to our guests and families visiting the resort for nearly 150 years. Our beautiful lodge has fireplaces in each dining room, as well as beautiful views of Big Cedar Lake and its surrounding pines and native foliage.
Nuckleheadz Bar & Grill
Come in and enjoy!