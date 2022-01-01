Go
Gastropubs
American
Steakhouses

Bibinger's

3747 Cedar Creek Rd

Slinger, WI 53086

Popular Items

Cedar Creek Cheeseburger$13.50
Half-pound C.A.B. brisket blend burger, topped with melted American cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion & pickled squash & zucchini, served on a toasted brioche bun
Spotted Cow-Battered Cheese Curds$10.50
Local WI cheese curds, tossed in a New Glarus Spotted Cow beer batter, fried and served with a side of house-made ranch
Friday Fish Fry$14.95
Hand-breaded and fried Atlantic Haddock, served with house-made tartar sauce, our famous Bibinger's coleslaw, lemon wedge, rye bread, served with choice of baked potato, seasoned fries or house-made seasoned chip
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich$13.95
Buttermilk-marinated chicken breast, dredged and fried, coated in a traditional Nashville hot sauce, with spicy mayonnaise, coleslaw and house-made pickles served on a toasted brioche bun
Pretzel Cheese Curds$10.50
Cheddar cheese curds dredged in our signature Spotted Cow beer batter, encrusted with pretzel pieces and fried to perfection. Served with Bib's Secret Sauce
Kid's Burger$7.50
4oz certified Angus Beef patty served on toasted a brioche bun and topped with American cheese. Served with choice of house-made chips or seasoned fries
Fried Brussels Sprouts$7.95
Fried brussel sprouts tossed in a sweet & savory house-made nuoc cham sauce (Vietnamese dipping sauce)
Bibinger Burger$15.95
Half-pound C.A.B. brisket blend burger topped with melted Swiss, aged cheddar & American cheeses, local bacon, caramelized onions and Bibinger’s secret sauce, served on a toasted pretzel roll
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$12.95
Crispy chicken, pico de gallo, iceberg lettuce, cheddar jack cheese, and scallions with house-made ranch and butter-buffalo sauce in a spinach wrap
Kid's Chicken Tenders$7.50
Three chicken tenders served with ranch or BBQ sauce, along with a choice of seasoned fries or house-made chips
All hours

Sunday10:30 am - 11:59 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Friday2:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Saturday2:00 pm - 11:59 pm

Location

3747 Cedar Creek Rd, Slinger WI 53086

