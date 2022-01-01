Go
Bickering Twins

Everything on our menu is made from scratch. We don’t believe in pre-cooked or pre-made products.We make our guacamole and salsa fresh every day and we fry the chips and tostadas in-house. We make our own cheese (queso fresco), chorizo sausage, and churros. Our empanadas are individually stuffed and folded and fried to order. We pickle our own vegetables and make every sauce, marinade, and dressing right here in the restaurant. We don't cut corners. You'll taste the difference!

114 N. Cayuga St.

Popular Items

Side Chipotle Aioli$0.99
Signature Salad$13.95
Mixed greens, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes,onions, cabbage, carrots, pumpkin seeds, avocado, homemade queso fresco with jalapeno-lime dressing on the side (contains dairy)
QUESADILLA$6.00
Fried Plantains$3.50
Small Guacamole$5.48
Chips & Salsa$4.95
Homemade salsa with fresh tomatoes,
onions, cilantro, jalapeno.
Taco Platters*$18.75
Includes any 3 Tacos and 2 sides.
Taco Plates$12.75
Both tacos in a plate must be the same type (ex: 2 chicken, 2 shrimp, etc.)
Chicken Enchiladas$21.50
Chips & Guacamole$10.95
Avocado, cilantro, raw onion, lime juice. Made fresh every day.
Location

114 N. Cayuga St.

Ithaca NY

Sunday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants

The Rook

Just like any great restaurant should, The Rook satisfies that itch, that craving for the perfect drink and the pleasure of comfort food. Our staff has worked tirelessly to pivot with the COVID19 pandemic, to become a chill dining and cocktail venue downtown plus some of the best takeout in Ithaca.

Hound and Mare

Egg sandwiches and fresh baked goods!

Collegetown Bagels

Bagels, Sandwiches, Pastries, Coffee, & more!

Lev Kitchen

Fast casual concept bringing Malawach to the masses

