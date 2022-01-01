Go
Bida Manda

Thanks for your support in this challenging time! Our dining room is currently closed, so the best way to contact us with any questions you have is to email Jeremiah at info@bidamanda.com
**Gift Cards are currently not active on curbside. We are working hard to make that happen. We're sorry for any inconvenience.

NOODLES

222 S Blount St • $$

Avg 4.7 (4645 reviews)

Popular Items

Stir-Fried Cashew Ginger Chicken$22.90
Stir-fried chicken with ginger, vegetables, mushrooms, and jasmine rice. • Allergen Information: Contains shellfish, tree nuts, and gluten.
Sao Noy's Crispy Spring Rolls$13.90
Filled with local herbs, vermicelli noodles, vegetables and your choice of: Ground Pork or Veg(V)
Crispy Rice Lettuce Wraps$13.90
Served as an afternoon snack in Laos, this is our most beloved appetizer at Bida Manda. Hand-tossed crunchy coconut rice with fresh herbs, fried garlic, shallot crisp, peanuts, eggs, lime, and baby romaine lettuce; served with our house-made caramelized sweet chili sauce. • Allergen Information: Contains peanuts and eggs. • Vegetarian and Gluten-Free.
Crispy Pork Belly Soup$21.90
Traditionally served as breakfast in Laos, this is our most comforting dish. Coconut curry broth with lime leaf, julienned vegetables, peanuts, eggs, fresh herbs, rice noodles, and crispy pork belly. • Allergen Information: Contains eggs and peanuts. • Gluten-Free.
Pad Thai$21.90
Stir-fried rice noodles with tofu, egg, peanuts, carrots, shallots, herbs, and our sweet tamarind sauce. Served with your choice of Vegetable, Chicken or Shrimp. We also serve a Vegan version of our Pad Thai that excludes eggs and fish sauce and includes shiitake mushrooms. • Vegan Pad Thai Allergen Information: Contains peanut, Vegan, Gluten-Free, Shellfish-Free. • Chicken Pad Thai Allergen Information: Contains peanut and shellfish, Gluten-Free, Shellfish-free. • Shrimp Pad Thai Allergen Information: Contains peanut and shellfish, Gluten-Free.
Fresh Summer Rolls$12.90
Vegetables, herbs, noodles, wrapped in rice paper, and served with plum and peanut sauce, and your choice of vegetables or shrimp. • Allergen Information: Contains gluten and peanut. Contains shellfish when ordered with shrimp • Vegan when ordered without shrimp.
Chicken Fried Rice$17.90
Fried rice with chicken, shallots, carrots, ginger, herbs in our house sweet soy sauce and fried egg. • Allergen Information: contains gluten and egg.
Manda Amphone's Curry$21.90
Slow-cooked house coconut curry with fresh root vegetables, jasmine rice, and your choice of pumpkin or chicken. • Allergen Information: Gluten-Free and Dairy-Free • Pumpkin Curry Allergen Information: Vegan
Green Papaya Salad$14.90
Our papaya salad is made with hand-julienned unripen papaya, tomatoes, peanuts, our house-made tamarind dressing, and sticky rice. Fresh Thai Chili is added to your heat preference. The salad itself is Vegan and can be paired with our grilled pork neck, flat iron steak, chicken or crispy trout. • Papaya Salad Allergen Information: Contains peanut, Vegan. • Grilled Pork Allergen Information: Contains gluten and shellfish. • Grilled Flat Iron Allergen Information: Contains Gluten. •Grilled Chicken Allergen Information: Shellfish-Free and Gluten-Free. • Crispy Trout Allergen Information: Gluten-Free.
Chicken Wings$13.90
Six crispy chicken wings served with your choice of our three house-made sauces on the side. Panang Curry Sauce,
Hot Sweet Chili Sauce, or
Lao Spicy Roasted Habañero Peanut Sauce • Allergen Information: Lao Spicy habañero and peanut sauce contains peanut • Gluten-Free
222 S Blount St

Raleigh NC

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
