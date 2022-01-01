Biddeford restaurants you'll love
More about DBR Events
DBR Events
65 Main Street, Biddeford
|Popular items
|SINGLE- Chocolate- Peppermint Pot du Creme
|$6.49
Decadent Chocolate French Custard topped with Whipped Cream and Fresh Berries
|Stuffed & Roasted Cornish Hen a l'orange for One
|$29.99
Citrus & Herb Marinated Semi-Boneless Cornish Hen stuffed with Traditional Bread Stuffing & Dried Cranberries. Finished with Orange-Cranberry Sauce.
|SINGLE - Apple & Cranberry Dumpling
|$7.95
Apple & Cranberry filling baked in a flaky crust.
More about Big Tree Grocery
Big Tree Grocery
10 Westpoint Lane Suite #220, Biddeford
|Popular items
|Granola
|$8.00
House-made maple granola with almonds and raisins makes the perfect accompaniment to our house yogurt.
1 quart
|Biddeford (THURSDAY from 11am - 1pm)
Biddeford orders will be available on Thursday between 11am and 1pm at Building 10 of the Pepperell Mill.
|Pizza Dough
|$5.00
Our dough is fermented in house and yields a wonderfully thin crust. Add on our homemade pizza sauce with this year's bounty of local tomatoes.
500 g. (17.5 oz.)
More about Dizzy Birds Rotisserie
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN
Dizzy Birds Rotisserie
65 Main Street, Biddeford
|Popular items
|Rotisserie Breast Plate
|$15.99
Organic, Air-Chilled, Cage-Free, Hormone & Antibiotic-Free premium Rotisserie Chicken Breast with a pair of scratch-made sides.
|New England Pot Roast
|$15.99
One-Half pound of Certified Angus Eye of the Round braised in veal stock. Thickly sliced on Mashed Potato with Maple-Ginger Carrots and Rich Pot Roast Gravy.
|Rotisserie Chicken Sandwich
|$12.99
DBR Rotisserie Chicken, Cheddar Cheese, Herbed Aioli, and Greens on a Ciabatta Roll
More about Amato's
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES
Amato's
458 Alfred St, Biddeford
|Popular items
|Chicken Bacon Ranch (Regular or Buffalo) Wrap
|$9.95
lettuce + tomato, regular or buffalo chicken
|Cheese Pazzo Bread
|$5.95
fresh-baked dough seasoned with garlic, cheese + herbs, served with a marinara dipping sauce
|Small All Natural Turkey Italian
|$7.25
built with all-natural turkey
More about Rover Bagel
BAGELS
Rover Bagel
10 West Point Ln STE 10-204, Biddeford
|Popular items
|Veggie Special
|$8.00
Chive cream cheese, carrots, cucumber, sprouts, greens and crispy fried onions
|Dozen Bagels (assorted)
|$20.00
An assortment of our most popular bagel flavors. Typically plain, sea salt, sesame, and everything.
|Large Coffee
|$3.00
Tandem Coffee Roasters West End Blues
More about Cowbell Burger
Cowbell Burger
140 Main Street, Biddeford
|Popular items
|Jack In The Box Butter Burger
|$13.88
Burger seared in brown butter topped w/ double american cheese, bacon and mushrooms
|The Crazy Ex
|$13.88
Burger w/ bacon aioli, topped w/ smoked gouda cheese, bacon and cherry peppers
|The Redneck
|$12.88
Grilled or fried chicken w/ bacon w/ BBQ or Buffalo sauce
More about Magnus on Water
SEAFOOD
Magnus on Water
12 Water St #101, Biddeford
|Popular items
|Elote
|$7.00
Classic street corn, served with house mayo, chicatana + chili powder, cilantro oil, cotija
*Gluten Free
|Tomato Tostada
|$8.00
Corn Tostada served with cucumbers, avocado, red onion, fresh herbs, lacto-fermented strawberry vinaigrette
...
*Gluten and Dairy Free
|Classic Margarita
|$10.00
Everyone's favorite summer cocktail! A super refreshing and classic marg, prepared with lots of love, lots of lime, silver tequila and a dash of house made Fortune's Rocks salt syrup! The perfect taco pairing.
More about Rover Bagel - LUNCH CONCEPT
Rover Bagel - LUNCH CONCEPT
40 Main St, Biddeford