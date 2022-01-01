Biddeford restaurants you'll love

Biddeford restaurants
Toast
  • Biddeford

Biddeford's top cuisines

American
Italian
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
BBQ
Barbeque
Chicken
Chicken
Bagels
Must-try Biddeford restaurants

DBR Events image

 

DBR Events

65 Main Street, Biddeford

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
SINGLE- Chocolate- Peppermint Pot du Creme$6.49
Decadent Chocolate French Custard topped with Whipped Cream and Fresh Berries
Stuffed & Roasted Cornish Hen a l'orange for One$29.99
Citrus & Herb Marinated Semi-Boneless Cornish Hen stuffed with Traditional Bread Stuffing & Dried Cranberries. Finished with Orange-Cranberry Sauce.
SINGLE - Apple & Cranberry Dumpling$7.95
Apple & Cranberry filling baked in a flaky crust.
Big Tree Grocery image

 

Big Tree Grocery

10 Westpoint Lane Suite #220, Biddeford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Granola$8.00
House-made maple granola with almonds and raisins makes the perfect accompaniment to our house yogurt.
1 quart
Biddeford (THURSDAY from 11am - 1pm)
Biddeford orders will be available on Thursday between 11am and 1pm at Building 10 of the Pepperell Mill.
Pizza Dough$5.00
Our dough is fermented in house and yields a wonderfully thin crust. Add on our homemade pizza sauce with this year's bounty of local tomatoes.
500 g. (17.5 oz.)
Dizzy Birds Rotisserie image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN

Dizzy Birds Rotisserie

65 Main Street, Biddeford

Avg 4.4 (291 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Rotisserie Breast Plate$15.99
Organic, Air-Chilled, Cage-Free, Hormone & Antibiotic-Free premium Rotisserie Chicken Breast with a pair of scratch-made sides.
New England Pot Roast$15.99
One-Half pound of Certified Angus Eye of the Round braised in veal stock. Thickly sliced on Mashed Potato with Maple-Ginger Carrots and Rich Pot Roast Gravy.
Rotisserie Chicken Sandwich$12.99
DBR Rotisserie Chicken, Cheddar Cheese, Herbed Aioli, and Greens on a Ciabatta Roll
Amato's image

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES

Amato's

458 Alfred St, Biddeford

Avg 4 (419 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Bacon Ranch (Regular or Buffalo) Wrap$9.95
lettuce + tomato, regular or buffalo chicken
Cheese Pazzo Bread$5.95
fresh-baked dough seasoned with garlic, cheese + herbs, served with a marinara dipping sauce
Small All Natural Turkey Italian$7.25
built with all-natural turkey
Rover Bagel image

BAGELS

Rover Bagel

10 West Point Ln STE 10-204, Biddeford

Avg 4.6 (262 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Veggie Special$8.00
Chive cream cheese, carrots, cucumber, sprouts, greens and crispy fried onions
Dozen Bagels (assorted)$20.00
An assortment of our most popular bagel flavors. Typically plain, sea salt, sesame, and everything.
Large Coffee$3.00
Tandem Coffee Roasters West End Blues
Cowbell Burger image

 

Cowbell Burger

140 Main Street, Biddeford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Jack In The Box Butter Burger$13.88
Burger seared in brown butter topped w/ double american cheese, bacon and mushrooms
The Crazy Ex$13.88
Burger w/ bacon aioli, topped w/ smoked gouda cheese, bacon and cherry peppers
The Redneck$12.88
Grilled or fried chicken w/ bacon w/ BBQ or Buffalo sauce
Magnus on Water image

SEAFOOD

Magnus on Water

12 Water St #101, Biddeford

Avg 5 (370 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Elote$7.00
Classic street corn, served with house mayo, chicatana + chili powder, cilantro oil, cotija
*Gluten Free
Tomato Tostada$8.00
Corn Tostada served with cucumbers, avocado, red onion, fresh herbs, lacto-fermented strawberry vinaigrette
...
*Gluten and Dairy Free
Classic Margarita$10.00
Everyone's favorite summer cocktail! A super refreshing and classic marg, prepared with lots of love, lots of lime, silver tequila and a dash of house made Fortune's Rocks salt syrup! The perfect taco pairing.
Restaurant banner

 

Rover Bagel - LUNCH CONCEPT

40 Main St, Biddeford

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
