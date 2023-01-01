Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Black forest cake in Biddeford

Biddeford restaurants
Biddeford restaurants that serve black forest cake

Dizzy Birds - Events & Occasions

65 Main Street, Biddeford

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Black Forest Cake Roll$0.00
Spiraled Chocolate Cake & Black Cherry Cream Filling.
More about Dizzy Birds - Events & Occasions
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN

Dizzy Birds Rotisserie

65 Main Street, Biddeford

Avg 4.4 (291 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Black Forest Cake Roll$6.99
Chocolate Cake Roll Spiraled with Cream Cheese Frosting & Dark Chocolate Ganache & Imported Amarena Cherries.
Black Forest Cake Roll$6.79
Sweet slurry of pecans & coconut spiraled into chocolate sponge.
More about Dizzy Birds Rotisserie

