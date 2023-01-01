Black forest cake in Biddeford
Biddeford restaurants that serve black forest cake
More about Dizzy Birds - Events & Occasions
Dizzy Birds - Events & Occasions
65 Main Street, Biddeford
|Black Forest Cake Roll
|$0.00
Spiraled Chocolate Cake & Black Cherry Cream Filling.
More about Dizzy Birds Rotisserie
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN
Dizzy Birds Rotisserie
65 Main Street, Biddeford
|Black Forest Cake Roll
|$6.99
Chocolate Cake Roll Spiraled with Cream Cheese Frosting & Dark Chocolate Ganache & Imported Amarena Cherries.
|Black Forest Cake Roll
|$6.79
Sweet slurry of pecans & coconut spiraled into chocolate sponge.