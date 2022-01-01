Chicken salad in Biddeford
Biddeford restaurants that serve chicken salad
Big Tree Grocery
10 Westpoint Lane Suite #220, Biddeford
|Smoked Chicken Salad (Serves 2 to 3)
|$11.00
Featuring smoked and shredded Commonwealth Chicken, house made mayo, house made pickles, celery, and scallions. Great as a salad topper or in a sandwich.
Contains Egg
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN
Dizzy Birds Rotisserie
65 Main Street, Biddeford
|Chicken Salad w/ Crannies & Tarragon
|$12.99
DBR Pulled Rotisserie Chicken in Tarragon Aioli with Dried Cranberries and Greens on Ciabatta.
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES
Amato's
458 Alfred St, Biddeford
|Chicken Salad or Tuna Salad Wrap
|$7.95
mixed with celery + mayo
|Chicken Salad Wrap
|$7.95
|Grilled Chicken Breast Salad
|$8.95