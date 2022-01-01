Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Biddeford

Biddeford restaurants
Biddeford restaurants that serve chicken salad

Big Tree Grocery image

 

Big Tree Grocery

10 Westpoint Lane Suite #220, Biddeford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Smoked Chicken Salad (Serves 2 to 3)$11.00
Featuring smoked and shredded Commonwealth Chicken, house made mayo, house made pickles, celery, and scallions. Great as a salad topper or in a sandwich.
Contains Egg
Dizzy Birds Rotisserie image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN

Dizzy Birds Rotisserie

65 Main Street, Biddeford

Avg 4.4 (291 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Salad w/ Crannies & Tarragon$12.99
DBR Pulled Rotisserie Chicken in Tarragon Aioli with Dried Cranberries and Greens on Ciabatta.
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES

Amato's

458 Alfred St, Biddeford

Avg 4 (419 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Salad or Tuna Salad Wrap$7.95
mixed with celery + mayo
Chicken Salad Wrap$7.95
Grilled Chicken Breast Salad$8.95
Cowbell Burger image

 

Cowbell Burger

140 Main Street, Biddeford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Salad$14.88
