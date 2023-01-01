Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chicken soup in
Biddeford
/
Biddeford
/
Chicken Soup
Biddeford restaurants that serve chicken soup
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN
Dizzy Birds Rotisserie
65 Main Street, Biddeford
Avg 4.4
(291 reviews)
Rotisserie Chicken & Vegetable Soup
More about Dizzy Birds Rotisserie
Thai Me Restaurant - 144 Main St
144 Main St, Biddeford
No reviews yet
Thai Chicken Noodle Soup
$14.00
More about Thai Me Restaurant - 144 Main St
Browse other tasty dishes in Biddeford
Curry
Cake
Chili
Chicken Wraps
Cheesecake
Spaghetti
Lobsters
Chicken Sandwiches
More near Biddeford to explore
Portland
Avg 4.5
(79 restaurants)
South Portland
Avg 3.9
(17 restaurants)
Wells
Avg 4.4
(14 restaurants)
Ogunquit
Avg 4.6
(12 restaurants)
Kennebunk
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
Kennebunkport
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
Scarborough
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
Saco
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Westbrook
Avg 3.2
(6 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Portland
Avg 4.5
(79 restaurants)
Lewiston
Avg 4.5
(17 restaurants)
Laconia
Avg 4.3
(13 restaurants)
Concord
Avg 4.5
(15 restaurants)
Manchester
Avg 4.4
(55 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(592 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(283 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(1922 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(125 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(310 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(75 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.5
(143 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston