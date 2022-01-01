Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in Biddeford

Biddeford restaurants
Biddeford restaurants that serve chili

Independence Food Truck

486 Elm Street, Biddeford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Steak House Chili w/Cheese$5.50
12oz cup of slow cooked homemade
chili with chunks of beef, kidney bean,
green pepper, onion, tomatoes, and
a blend of spices topped with
shredded cheese.
More about Independence Food Truck
Big Tree Grocery image

 

Big Tree Grocery

10 Westpoint Lane Suite #220, Biddeford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Szechuan Chili Oil$4.00
If you stir-fry or wok-fry at home, you should take a hard look at szechuan chili oil. It is equally beneficial dressing vegetables or fish destined for the grill. Well suited for cooking as well as finishing dishes.
1 pint
Chili-Lime Chicharrones$5.00
Our house made chili-lime chicharrones are a perfect snack for a cold afternoon.
2 quarts.
Chili Crisp$8.00
We want you to find something chili crisp is NOT delicious on and tell us! This stuff is incredibly addictive and absolutely sensational as a condiment, marinade or dipping sauce.
1 cup
More about Big Tree Grocery
Dizzy Birds Rotisserie image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN

Dizzy Birds Rotisserie

65 Main Street, Biddeford

Avg 4.4 (291 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Beef & Black Bean Chili
More about Dizzy Birds Rotisserie

