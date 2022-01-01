Chili in Biddeford
Independence Food Truck
486 Elm Street, Biddeford
|Steak House Chili w/Cheese
|$5.50
12oz cup of slow cooked homemade
chili with chunks of beef, kidney bean,
green pepper, onion, tomatoes, and
a blend of spices topped with
shredded cheese.
Big Tree Grocery
10 Westpoint Lane Suite #220, Biddeford
|Szechuan Chili Oil
|$4.00
If you stir-fry or wok-fry at home, you should take a hard look at szechuan chili oil. It is equally beneficial dressing vegetables or fish destined for the grill. Well suited for cooking as well as finishing dishes.
1 pint
|Chili-Lime Chicharrones
|$5.00
Our house made chili-lime chicharrones are a perfect snack for a cold afternoon.
2 quarts.
|Chili Crisp
|$8.00
We want you to find something chili crisp is NOT delicious on and tell us! This stuff is incredibly addictive and absolutely sensational as a condiment, marinade or dipping sauce.
1 cup