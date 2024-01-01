Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crispy chicken in Biddeford

Biddeford restaurants
Toast

Biddeford restaurants that serve crispy chicken

Griffins Food for the Soul

472 Elm st, Biddeford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Crispy Chicken Caesar Salad$12.00
Romaine, Parmesan, Croutons, Crispy Tenders with Caesar dressing
More about Griffins Food for the Soul
Thai Me Restaurant - 144 Main St

144 Main St, Biddeford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
L- Mango Crispy Chicken$13.00
Battered and deep fried chicken sauteed with mango, snap peas, and onion in sweet chili sauce.
Mango Crispy Chicken$15.00
Battered Chicken with mango, snap peas, onion and sweet chili sauce.
More about Thai Me Restaurant - 144 Main St

