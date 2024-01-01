Crispy chicken in Biddeford
Biddeford restaurants that serve crispy chicken
More about Griffins Food for the Soul
Griffins Food for the Soul
472 Elm st, Biddeford
|Crispy Chicken Caesar Salad
|$12.00
Romaine, Parmesan, Croutons, Crispy Tenders with Caesar dressing
More about Thai Me Restaurant - 144 Main St
Thai Me Restaurant - 144 Main St
144 Main St, Biddeford
|L- Mango Crispy Chicken
|$13.00
Battered and deep fried chicken sauteed with mango, snap peas, and onion in sweet chili sauce.
|Mango Crispy Chicken
|$15.00
Battered Chicken with mango, snap peas, onion and sweet chili sauce.