Lasagna in Biddeford
Biddeford restaurants that serve lasagna
More about Big Tree Grocery
Big Tree Grocery
10 Westpoint Lane Suite #220, Biddeford
|Kale & Kabocha Squash Lasagna (Serves 2-3)
|$32.00
Kabocha squash pureed with apples
and brown butter, lactinato kale with toasted pine nuts and garlic, and a white sauce mounted with aged goat cheese and parmesan, all layered between freshly made egg yolk pasta. Each 2 pound portion comes frozen in a disposable baking tin ready for the oven.
Contains gluten, eggs, dairy, nuts