Lasagna in Biddeford

Biddeford restaurants
Biddeford restaurants that serve lasagna

Big Tree Grocery image

 

Big Tree Grocery

10 Westpoint Lane Suite #220, Biddeford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kale & Kabocha Squash Lasagna (Serves 2-3)$32.00
Kabocha squash pureed with apples
and brown butter, lactinato kale with toasted pine nuts and garlic, and a white sauce mounted with aged goat cheese and parmesan, all layered between freshly made egg yolk pasta. Each 2 pound portion comes frozen in a disposable baking tin ready for the oven.
Contains gluten, eggs, dairy, nuts
More about Big Tree Grocery
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES

Amato's - Biddeford

458 Alfred St, Biddeford

Avg 4 (419 reviews)
Takeout
4-Cheese Lasagna Dinner with Meatballs$12.95
Meat Stuffed Lasagna Dinner with Meatballs$13.95
4-Cheese Lasagna Dinner with Sausage$13.75
More about Amato's - Biddeford

