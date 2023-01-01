Noodle soup in Biddeford
Biddeford restaurants that serve noodle soup
More about Ore Nell's BBQ - Biddeford ME - 42 Franklin Street
Ore Nell's BBQ - Biddeford ME - 42 Franklin Street
42 Franklin Street, Biddeford
|Chicken Noodle Soup
|$9.00
More about Thai Me Restaurant - 144 Main St
Thai Me Restaurant - 144 Main St
144 Main St, Biddeford
|Duck Noodle Soup
|$16.00
Rice noodles, bean sprouts topped with scallion & garlic oil. Served in our duck broth.
|Chicken Noodle Soup
|$14.00
Sliced Chicken, rice noodles, bean sprout, scallion & garlic oil. Served in our chicken broth.
|Combo Tom Yum Noodle Soup
|$18.00
Crystal dumpling, chicken & shrimp wonton, beef, chicken, rice noodle, scallion, beansprout in Tomyum broth.