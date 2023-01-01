Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Noodle soup in Biddeford

Biddeford restaurants
Toast

Biddeford restaurants that serve noodle soup

Main pic

 

Ore Nell's BBQ - Biddeford ME - 42 Franklin Street

42 Franklin Street, Biddeford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Noodle Soup$9.00
More about Ore Nell's BBQ - Biddeford ME - 42 Franklin Street
Restaurant banner

 

Thai Me Restaurant - 144 Main St

144 Main St, Biddeford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Duck Noodle Soup$16.00
Rice noodles, bean sprouts topped with scallion & garlic oil. Served in our duck broth.
Chicken Noodle Soup$14.00
Sliced Chicken, rice noodles, bean sprout, scallion & garlic oil. Served in our chicken broth.
Combo Tom Yum Noodle Soup$18.00
Crystal dumpling, chicken & shrimp wonton, beef, chicken, rice noodle, scallion, beansprout in Tomyum broth.
More about Thai Me Restaurant - 144 Main St

