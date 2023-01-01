Pancakes in Biddeford
Big Tree Grocery
10 Westpoint Lane Suite #220, Biddeford
|Uncle Andy's Pancake Mix
|$5.00
Pancake Mix – DRY MIX ONLY – YOU WILL NEED WET INGREDIENTS!!
With 4 kids who request pancakes every
single day, Chef Andrew has cooked a lot of pancakes over the years and has honed
his pancake game to a science. We’ve mixed all the dry ingredients to make it easier for you!
Makes about 10 medium size pancakes. Instructions can be found on our website!