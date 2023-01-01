Quiche in Biddeford
Biddeford restaurants that serve quiche
More about Big Tree Grocery
Big Tree Grocery
10 Westpoint Lane Suite #220, Biddeford
|Herb & Cheese Quiche
|$22.00
House made Pie dough filled with Smoked Cheddar Cheese, Eggs, Cream and a fresh Chives, Parsley, Thyme blend
Serves 4
Allergens: Gluten/Dairy/Egg
|Herb & Cheese Quiche
|$22.00
House-made pie crust filled with smoked cheddar, eggs and herbs for a lovely savory breakfast
Allergens: Wheat, Milk, Eggs
|Bacon, Herb & Cheese Quiche
|$22.00
House-made pie crust filled with house cured bacon, smoked cheddar, eggs and herbs for a lovely, meaty, savory breakfast
Allergens: Wheat, Milk, Egg, Pork