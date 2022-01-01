Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Rotisserie chicken in Biddeford

Go
Biddeford restaurants
Toast

Biddeford restaurants that serve rotisserie chicken

DBR Events image

 

DBR Events

65 Main Street, Biddeford

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Rotisserie Chicken Breast$22.99
Our Organic, Air-Chilled, Kosher, Halal, Cage-Free and DELICIOUS Rotisserie Chicken. Served with Three 8 oz Sides & Cornbread.
More about DBR Events
Dizzy Birds Rotisserie image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN

Dizzy Birds Rotisserie

65 Main Street, Biddeford

Avg 4.4 (291 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
DBR Rotisserie Chicken$59.99
A Rotisseried Organic & Air-Chilled 3.25 lbs Chicken with DBR Slow Poke BBQ Sauce on the side. Serves 4+
Rotisserie Chicken Legs (2)$22.99
A Pair of Rotisseried Organic & Air-Chilled Chicken Legs (Drumstick & Thigh) with a side of DBR Slow Poke BBQ Sauce.
Rotisserie Chicken Breast$22.99
A Rotisseried Organic & Air-Chilled Chicken Breast with a side of DBR Slow Poke BBQ Sauce.
More about Dizzy Birds Rotisserie

Browse other tasty dishes in Biddeford

Chicken Salad

Mac And Cheese

Grilled Chicken

Tacos

Veggie Burgers

Cupcakes

Green Beans

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Map

More near Biddeford to explore

Portland

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

South Portland

Avg 4.1 (14 restaurants)

Wells

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Scarborough

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Kennebunk

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Kennebunkport

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Ogunquit

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Saco

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Westbrook

Avg 3.9 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Portland

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Lewiston

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Laconia

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (489 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (215 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1560 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (247 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (64 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (115 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston