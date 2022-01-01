Rotisserie chicken in Biddeford
DBR Events
65 Main Street, Biddeford
|Rotisserie Chicken Breast
|$22.99
Our Organic, Air-Chilled, Kosher, Halal, Cage-Free and DELICIOUS Rotisserie Chicken. Served with Three 8 oz Sides & Cornbread.
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN
Dizzy Birds Rotisserie
65 Main Street, Biddeford
|DBR Rotisserie Chicken
|$59.99
A Rotisseried Organic & Air-Chilled 3.25 lbs Chicken with DBR Slow Poke BBQ Sauce on the side. Serves 4+
|Rotisserie Chicken Legs (2)
|$22.99
A Pair of Rotisseried Organic & Air-Chilled Chicken Legs (Drumstick & Thigh) with a side of DBR Slow Poke BBQ Sauce.
