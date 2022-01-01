Salmon in Biddeford
Biddeford restaurants that serve salmon
More about Dizzy Birds Rotisserie
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN
Dizzy Birds Rotisserie
65 Main Street, Biddeford
|Salmon in Pastry
|$25.99
Gulf of Maine Salmon in Puff Pastry with Dill & Spinach.
|Baked Salmon in Pastry for 2
|$54.99
Gulf of Maine Salmon in Puff Pastry with Dill & Spinach.
More about Rover Bagel
BAGELS
Rover Bagel
10 West Point Ln STE 10-204, Biddeford
|Spicy Salmon
|$11.00
Smoked salmon, avocado, cucumber, greens and chili garlic cream cheese
|Classic Salmon
|$10.00
Smoked Salmon, pickled red onion, cucumber, capers, fresh dill and plain cream cheese