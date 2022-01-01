Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Biddeford

Biddeford restaurants
Biddeford restaurants that serve salmon

Dizzy Birds Rotisserie image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN

Dizzy Birds Rotisserie

65 Main Street, Biddeford

Avg 4.4 (291 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Salmon in Pastry$25.99
Gulf of Maine Salmon in Puff Pastry with Dill & Spinach.
Baked Salmon in Pastry for 2$54.99
Gulf of Maine Salmon in Puff Pastry with Dill & Spinach.
More about Dizzy Birds Rotisserie
Rover Bagel image

BAGELS

Rover Bagel

10 West Point Ln STE 10-204, Biddeford

Avg 4.6 (262 reviews)
Takeout
Spicy Salmon$11.00
Smoked salmon, avocado, cucumber, greens and chili garlic cream cheese
Classic Salmon$10.00
Smoked Salmon, pickled red onion, cucumber, capers, fresh dill and plain cream cheese
More about Rover Bagel
Cowbell Burger image

 

Cowbell Burger

140 Main Street, Biddeford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Slammin Salmon$15.88
8 OZ salmon filet w/ pineapple salsa
Salmon Burger$15.88
More about Cowbell Burger

