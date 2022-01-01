Tacos in Biddeford
Biddeford restaurants that serve tacos
The Salty Moose
420 Elm Street, Biddeford
|Taco
|$15.00
Fried Haddock, jalapeno & pineapple pico, sriracha mayo
Cowbell Burger
140 Main Street, Biddeford
|Street Taco
|$11.88
Choice of meat w/ pineapple salsa, romaine lettuce, kimchi, and chipolte ranch
SEAFOOD
Magnus on Water
12 Water St #101, Biddeford
|DIY Taco kit (8 tacos)
|$45.00
Heat & serve meal that does the hard work for you!
Kit includes:
8 Handmade Corn Tortillas, Choice of Cochinita Pork or Chicken Tinga, pickled red onions, crema, *extreme heat* spicy dried chili paste (to really kick it up!), whole avocado & whole lime
Sides: Black beans & yellow rice, pickled Veg Slaw
|Tacos
|$12.00
Two tacos per order, served on housemade corn tortillas with choice of:
- Cochinita Pibil w/ dried Chile salsa, pickled onion, cilantro
- Chicken Picadillo w/ tomato, olive, raisin, avocado & cilantro
*Both tacos are gluten & dairy free