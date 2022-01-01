Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Biddeford

Biddeford restaurants
Biddeford restaurants that serve tacos

The Salty Moose

420 Elm Street, Biddeford

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Taco$15.00
Fried Haddock, jalapeno & pineapple pico, sriracha mayo
More about The Salty Moose
Cowbell Burger

140 Main Street, Biddeford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Street Taco$11.88
Choice of meat w/ pineapple salsa, romaine lettuce, kimchi, and chipolte ranch
More about Cowbell Burger
SEAFOOD

Magnus on Water

12 Water St #101, Biddeford

Avg 5 (370 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
DIY Taco kit (8 tacos)$45.00
Heat & serve meal that does the hard work for you!
Kit includes:
8 Handmade Corn Tortillas, Choice of Cochinita Pork or Chicken Tinga, pickled red onions, crema, *extreme heat* spicy dried chili paste (to really kick it up!), whole avocado & whole lime
Sides: Black beans & yellow rice, pickled Veg Slaw
Tacos$12.00
Two tacos per order, served on housemade corn tortillas with choice of:
- Cochinita Pibil w/ dried Chile salsa, pickled onion, cilantro
- Chicken Picadillo w/ tomato, olive, raisin, avocado & cilantro
*Both tacos are gluten & dairy free
More about Magnus on Water

