Bien Trucha
Come on in and enjoy!
FRENCH FRIES
410 W State St • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
410 W State St
Geneva IL
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 7:30 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
EvenFlow Music & Spirits
Come in and enjoy!
Nobel House
Where we’ve taken our inspiration from the legendary Alfred Nobel to create a dining and entertainment experience unlike any other. Why Nobel, you might ask? In a word – excellence. Whereas Alfred created the Nobel Prize to award excellence across a variety of disciplines, our focus is to deliver excellence through our incredible food, impeccable service and inventive atmosphere.
Geneva Ale House
Geneva Ale House has the BEST burgers in the Fox Valley. No time to go out? Order online!
We offer a full menu and are open for lunch, dinner and special events.
Lil Donkeys
Lil Donkeys Geneva