Bien Trucha

410 W State St • $$

Avg 4.5 (5183 reviews)

Popular Items

Bien Trucha$10.00
carne asada, chorizo, melted chihuahua cheese, roasted tomatillo-serrano salsa
Quiubo$9.50
braised beef, melted chihuahua cheese,
pepino relish, scallions, avocado-salsa cruda
Arroz$6.00
white rice, poblano, crema, chihuahua cheese
Pastor$9.00
ancho-guajillo marinated pork, cilantro, onion, pineapple, morita salsa
Frijoles$4.00
refried pinto beans, chipotle, garlic
Esquites$8.00
grilled corn, epazote-butter, lemon aioli
queso cotija, piquin
Flautas de Pollo$9.00
crispy rolled tortilla, shredded chicken, potato hash, crema, queso fresco morita-serrano salsa
Pollo en Salsa Verde$9.00
shredded braised chicken breast in tomatillo salsa, potatoes, pickled onions, crema, toasted sesame seeds
Guacamole Tradicional$11.00
fresh avocados, lime, tomatillo, onion, cilantro charred serrano, cotija + chips
Pescado$9.00
crispy beer battered tilapia, red cabbage, onion tomato, lime, chipotle-morita aioli
Family-Friendly
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Outdoor Seating
410 W State St

Geneva IL

Sunday11:30 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 7:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
