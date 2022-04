Biergarten

Nightbird

NIGHTBIRD IS AN ELEGANT, BOUTIQUE RESTAURANT IN THE HEART OF SAN FRANCISCO THAT OFFERS A WHIMSICAL PRE-FIX DINING EXPERIENCE. THE RESTAURANT WAS OPENED IN 2016 BY OWNERS CHEF KIM ALTER AND RON BOYD. TOGETHER, THEY STRIVE TO SET THE RESTAURANT'S TONE WITH GRACIOUS, WARM, AND GENUINE SERVICE TO MATCH THE CELEBRATED FIVE-COURSE TASTING MENU THAT CHANGES FREQUENTLY. ADJACTENT TO THE DINING ROOM AND HIDDEN DOWN THE SIDE ALLEY IS LINDEN ROOM, A CHIC AND INTIMATE SPEAKEASY-TYPE COCKTAIL LOUNGE OFFERING STYLISH AND CREATIVE LIBATIONS.