Bierhaus NYC
Bierhaus NYC is brought to you through the love of Oktoberfest & Hofbräu bier. We are a Bavarian-style beer hall located just two blocks from Grand Central, serving authentic German cuisine and bier by the boot since 2011! Live music and steins of crisp Hofbräu bier will transport you to the tents of Oktoberfest in Munich, if only for a few hours.
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
712 Third Avenue • $$
712 Third Avenue
New York NY
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
