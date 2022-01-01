Go
Toast

Bierhaus NYC

Bierhaus NYC is brought to you through the love of Oktoberfest & Hofbräu bier. We are a Bavarian-style beer hall located just two blocks from Grand Central, serving authentic German cuisine and bier by the boot since 2011! Live music and steins of crisp Hofbräu bier will transport you to the tents of Oktoberfest in Munich, if only for a few hours.

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

712 Third Avenue • $$

Avg 4.3 (873 reviews)
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Sports
Live Music
Wi-Fi
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

712 Third Avenue

New York NY

Sunday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Le Botaniste

No reviews yet

Le Botaniste serves organic plant-based food & natural wines. We make eating vegetables easier, more convenient and more enjoyable than ever. We serve delicious, pure, plant-powered organic meals, good for your body and the planet.

Foxy Johns Bar & Kitchen

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Sushi & Co Lexi

No reviews yet

Make your Own Sushi BOX

Chopt Creative Salad Co.

No reviews yet

At Chopt, we go to crazy lengths to create the most flavorful salads imaginable. We venture near and far to pair the highest quality local ingredients with the most craveable recipes we discover in our travels. We're on a mission to get you to crave salad. Why? Because salad's awesome.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston