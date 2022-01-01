Go
Welcome to Big Acai Bowls - Ames, located next to Iowa State University! We are currently offering on-line ordering for take-out Mon-Fri 9:00 - 7:00 , and Sat-Sun 9:00 - 5:00. Pick-up lead times may vary depending on volume of orders. During the COVID-19 crisis, we ask that you please come at your scheduled pick-up time only.

Popular Items

Acai Smoothie$6.00
ACAI PUREE, BLUEBERRY, BANANA, GOJI BERRY, DATES
Tropical Smoothie$6.00
STRAWBERRY, MANGO, CHIA, COCONUT, BANANA, AGAVE
Acai CLASSIC$6.00
The Classic is the small size bowl on our menu. The Classic is served in a 16-oz bowl with a sorbet base and topped with banana, granola, and additional toppings of your choice.
COCONUT CLASSIC$6.00
The Classic is the small size bowl on our menu. The Classic is served in a 16-oz bowl with a sorbet base and topped with banana, granola, and additional toppings of your choice.
Sorbet Mix CLASSIC$6.00
The Classic is the small size bowl on our menu. The Classic sorbet mix bowl is served in a 16-oz bowl with your choice of sorbet bases and topped with banana, granola, and additional toppings of your choice.
Acai POWER$8.00
Meet the 'Power' size. The Power is the medium size bowl in our lineup. It is served in a 20-oz. bowl with a sorbet base, granola, banana, and additional toppings of your choice.
Chipotle Turkey Burrito$6.50
chipotle ground turkey, green rice, quesadilla cheese, cilantro lime cashew cream, green onion, and fresh spinach in a sun-dried tomato tortilla shell
Vegan Burrito$6.50
Curried sweet potatoes, cilantro lime rice and jalapeno cream sauce, cuban black beans, toasted pepitas, and fresh avocado wrapped in a spinach tortilla shell.
Mango CLASSIC$7.00
The Classic is the small size bowl on our menu. The Classic is served in a 16-oz bowl with a sorbet base and topped with banana, granola, and additional toppings of your choice.
Acai BIG$12.00
The BIG is the largest bowl size we offer, and a definite meal. The 'BIG' is served in a 32-oz. bowl with a sorbet base, granola, banana and additional toppings of your choice.
Location

Ames IA

Sunday9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 5:00 pm
