Big Acai Bowls - Ankeny

Welcome to Big Acai Bowls in Ankeny, co-located with Engineered Per4mance! We are currently offering on-line ordering for take-out Mon-Sun, 9:15 - 4:45. Pick-up lead times may vary depending on volume of orders. During the COVID-19 crisis, we ask that you please come at your scheduled pick-up time only.

1711 SW Plaza Parkway

Popular Items

Blue Majik CLASSIC$7.00
The Classic is the small size bowl on our menu. The Classic is served in a 16-oz bowl with a sorbet base and topped with banana, granola, and additional toppings of your choice.
Acai CLASSIC$6.00
The Classic is the small size bowl on our menu. The Classic is served in a 16-oz bowl with a sorbet base and topped with banana, granola, and additional toppings of your choice.
P, B, and C Smoothie$7.00
CASHEW, CACAO, BANANA, SALT, AGAVE, PEANUT BUTTER
OATMEAL POWER$8.00
Meet the 'Power' size. The Power is the medium size bowl in our lineup. The Power size warm oats bowl is served in a 20-oz. bowl with a warm oats base, banana, and additional toppings of your choice.
COCONUT CLASSIC$6.00
The Classic is the small size bowl on our menu. The Classic is served in a 16-oz bowl with a sorbet base and topped with banana, granola, and additional toppings of your choice.
Acai POWER$8.00
Meet the 'Power' size. The Power is the medium size bowl in our lineup. It is served in a 20-oz. bowl with a sorbet base, granola, banana, and additional toppings of your choice.
Acai BIG$12.00
The BIG is the largest bowl size we offer, and a definite meal. The 'BIG' is served in a 32-oz. bowl with a sorbet base, granola, banana and additional toppings of your choice.
Tropical Smoothie$6.00
STRAWBERRY, MANGO, CHIA, COCONUT, BANANA, AGAVE
Coffee Smoothie$6.00
CASHEW, COFFEE GROUNDS, COLD BREW,CACAO NIBS, AGAVE
Blue Majik POWER$8.00
Meet the 'Power' size. The Power is the medium size bowl in our lineup. It is served in a 20-oz. bowl with a sorbet base, granola, banana, and additional toppings of your choice.
Location

Ankeny IA

Sunday9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 5:00 pm
