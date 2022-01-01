Go
Big Acai Bowls - DSM Food Truck image
Juice & Smoothies

Big Acai Bowls - DSM Food Truck

Open today 10:30 AM - 12:00 AM

review star

No reviews yet

1400 Locust St

West Des Moines, IA 50265

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Popular Items

Acai BIG$12.00
The BIG is the largest bowl size we offer, and a definite meal. The 'BIG' is served in a 32-oz. bowl with a sorbet base, granola, banana and additional toppings of your choice.
Acai POWER$8.00
Meet the 'Power' size. The Power is the medium size bowl in our lineup. It is served in a 20-oz. bowl with a sorbet base, granola, banana, and additional toppings of your choice.
OATMEAL CLASSIC$6.00
The Classic is the small size bowl on our menu. The Classic warm oats bowl is served in a 16-oz bowl with a warm oats base and topped with banana and additional toppings of your choice.
COCONUT POWER$8.00
Meet the 'Power' size. The Power is the medium size bowl in our lineup. It is served in a 20-oz. bowl with a sorbet base, granola, banana, and additional toppings of your choice.
Sorbet Mix BIG$12.00
The BIG is the largest bowl size we offer, and a definite meal. The 'BIG' sorbet mix bowl is served in a 32-oz. bowl with your choice of sorbet bases, granola, banana and additional toppings of your choice.
Blue Majik CLASSIC$7.00
The Classic is the small size bowl on our menu. The Classic is served in a 16-oz bowl with a sorbet base and topped with banana, granola, and additional toppings of your choice.
Acai CLASSIC$6.00
The Classic is the small size bowl on our menu. The Classic is served in a 16-oz bowl with a sorbet base and topped with banana, granola, and additional toppings of your choice.
COCONUT CLASSIC$6.00
The Classic is the small size bowl on our menu. The Classic is served in a 16-oz bowl with a sorbet base and topped with banana, granola, and additional toppings of your choice.
Sorbet Mix POWER$8.00
Meet the 'Power' size. The Power is the medium size bowl in our lineup. The Power size sorbet mix bowl is served in a 20-oz. bowl with your choice of sorbet bases, granola, banana, and additional toppings of your choice.
Sorbet Mix CLASSIC$6.00
The Classic is the small size bowl on our menu. The Classic sorbet mix bowl is served in a 16-oz bowl with your choice of sorbet bases and topped with banana, granola, and additional toppings of your choice.
See full menu

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am

Location

1400 Locust St, West Des Moines IA 50265

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Cattoor's

No reviews yet

Come in and Enjoy

West Des Moines Girls Softball

No reviews yet

Come and enjoy the games, stay for the food!

The Hall DSM

No reviews yet

The Hall is where you can meet your friends, or make a hundred new ones. Where tables are long and conversations are longer. Where cocktails are crafted and the food is served fresh from the Justice League of Food. Where a refurbished railcar building is not only a location, but also the center of conversation. Where music plays, games are on, communities connect—and all are welcome.

Sticky Fingers

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Big Acai Bowls - DSM Food Truck

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston