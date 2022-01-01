Juice & Smoothies
Big Acai Bowls - DSM Food Truck
Open today 10:30 AM - 12:00 AM
No reviews yet
1400 Locust St
West Des Moines, IA 50265
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Location
1400 Locust St, West Des Moines IA 50265
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
Cattoor's
Come in and Enjoy
West Des Moines Girls Softball
Come and enjoy the games, stay for the food!
The Hall DSM
The Hall is where you can meet your friends, or make a hundred new ones. Where tables are long and conversations are longer. Where cocktails are crafted and the food is served fresh from the Justice League of Food. Where a refurbished railcar building is not only a location, but also the center of conversation. Where music plays, games are on, communities connect—and all are welcome.
Sticky Fingers
Come in and enjoy!