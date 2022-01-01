Go
Big Acai Bowls

Popular Items

Tropical Smoothie$6.00
STRAWBERRY, MANGO, CHIA, COCONUT, BANANA, AGAVE
Sorbet Mix POWER$9.00
Meet the 'Power' size. The Power sorbet mix bowl is the medium size bowl in our lineup. It is served in a 20-oz. bowl with your choice of sorbet bases, granola, banana, and additional toppings of your choice.
COCONUT CLASSIC$7.00
The Classic is the small size bowl on our menu. The Classic is served in a 16-oz bowl with a sorbet base and topped with banana, granola, and additional toppings of your choice.
Acai CLASSIC$7.00
The Classic is the small size bowl on our menu. The Classic is served in a 16-oz bowl with a sorbet base and topped with banana, granola, and additional toppings of your choice.
Mango Tango Smoothie$6.00
MANGO, BANANA, AGAVE
Sorbet Mix CLASSIC$7.00
The Classic is the small size bowl on our menu. The Classic sorbet mix is served in a 16-oz bowl with your choice of sorbet bases and topped with banana, granola, and additional toppings of your choice.
Mango CLASSIC$7.00
The Classic is the small size bowl on our menu. The Classic is served in a 16-oz bowl with a sorbet base and topped with banana, granola, and additional toppings of your choice.
Acai POWER$9.00
Meet the 'Power' size. The Power is the medium size bowl in our lineup. It is served in a 20-oz. bowl with a sorbet base, granola, banana, and additional toppings of your choice.
COCONUT POWER$9.00
Meet the 'Power' size. The Power is the medium size bowl in our lineup. It is served in a 20-oz. bowl with a sorbet base, granola, banana, and additional toppings of your choice.
Strawberry Banana$6.00
Location

61 S Court St.

Fairfield IA

Sunday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
