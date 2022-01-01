Big Acai Bowls
Come in and enjoy!
61 S Court St.
Popular Items
Location
61 S Court St.
Fairfield IA
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Appanoose Rapids Café
Downtown Eldon, Iowa
Chommy’s Bar & Grill
Come in and enjoy!
Copper Lantern Sports Bar & Grill
A Family owned business opened in 2003 specializing in home cooked meals and sandwiches. Serving fresh local steaks, including 24oz Porterhouse, every Friday and Saturday night. Watch your favorite sports on one of our flat screens and enjoy a game of pool or shuffleboard with your friends. We also offer a separate area for your private parties or meetings.