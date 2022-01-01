Go
Toast

Big Acai Bowls

Come in and enjoy!

SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL

5800 Merle Hay Rd

Avg 5 (3 reviews)

Popular Items

Acai CLASSIC$7.00
P, B, and C Smoothie$7.00
CASHEW, CACAO, BANANA, SALT, AGAVE, PEANUT BUTTER
Coconut CLASSIC$7.00
Tropical Smoothie$6.00
STRAWBERRY, MANGO, CHIA, COCONUT, BANANA, AGAVE
Matcha Smoothie$6.00
CASHEW, MATCHA, LAVENDER, AGAVE
Acai BIG$13.00
Acai POWER$9.00
Pitaya CLASSIC$7.00
Coffee Smoothie$6.00
CASHEW, COFFEE GROUNDS, COLD BREW,CACAO NIBS, AGAVE
Coconut POWER$9.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Online Ordering

Location

5800 Merle Hay Rd

Johnston IA

Sunday9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Spirit Cafe

No reviews yet

Spirit Cafe

Flame

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

De Rice Thai and Japanese

No reviews yet

Return Policy:
If you order through FoodDude/Ubereats/DoorDash/GrubHub please call them to notify of any mistakes.
If you ordered take out and delivery directly through De Rice and see any mistakes please call the restaurant right away.
Thank You

Health House Foods / Taste of New York Pizza

No reviews yet

Fresh • Foods • Fast
Catering for all Occasions. Call us today!
515-410-9699

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston